After batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Austin Voth) at 3:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Austin Voth TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .193 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this season, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 30 games (13.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings