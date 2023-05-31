Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (35-20) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (24-30) at 3:05 PM ET on May 31. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Orioles.
The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (4-3) against the Orioles and Austin Voth (1-1).
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 14 (48.3%) of those contests.
- This season Cleveland has won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 188 (3.5 per game).
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|W 5-0
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|L 8-5
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Austin Voth
|June 1
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez
|June 2
|@ Twins
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Bailey Ober
|June 3
|@ Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|June 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|June 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs James Paxton
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.