Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Orioles have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Guardians have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 14 of the 29 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (48.3%).

Cleveland has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-32-3).

The Guardians have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 4-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 12-15 12-8 12-22 16-18 8-12

