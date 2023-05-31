Guardians vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.
The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Orioles have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.
Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-120
|+100
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- The Guardians have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won 14 of the 29 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (48.3%).
- Cleveland has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Cleveland has played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-32-3).
- The Guardians have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 4-3-0 against the spread.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-15
|12-15
|12-8
|12-22
|16-18
|8-12
