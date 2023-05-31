On Wednesday, May 31, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (24-30) visit Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (35-20) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-120). An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.04 ERA) vs Austin Voth - BAL (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Guardians and Orioles matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 12-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Orioles have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 11 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.