The Cleveland Guardians (24-30) and Baltimore Orioles (35-20) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (4-3) versus the Orioles and Austin Voth (1-1).

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.04 ERA) vs Voth - BAL (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (4-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.04 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Voth

Voth will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.

The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.

In 18 games this season, he has compiled a 4.10 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .252 against him.

