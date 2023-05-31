The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Orioles.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while batting .223.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (13.7%).
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (13.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.215 AVG .222
.311 OBP .359
.308 SLG .413
4 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 13/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Voth makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 30-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • In 18 appearances this season, he has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .252 against him.
