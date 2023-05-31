Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.294 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Orioles.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .235 with six doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.4% of them.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.6% of his games this year, Naylor has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (17.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Voth will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 18 games this season, he has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .252 against him.
