Myles Straw -- hitting .257 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Austin Voth on the mound, on May 31 at 3:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Austin Voth

Austin Voth TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 19 walks while batting .237.

Straw is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Straw has recorded a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 52 games this year.

In eight games this year (15.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 27 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (14.8%)

