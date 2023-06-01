Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
