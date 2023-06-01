The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
