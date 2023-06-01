The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .131 with two doubles and two walks.

In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Gallagher has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.

In four games this season (19.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings