On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .198 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in four games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season (12.9%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 31 games (16.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 15
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 27th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh.
