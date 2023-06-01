Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .198 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in four games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (12.9%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 31 games (16.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 27th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh.
