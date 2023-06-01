Guardians vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Thursday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Twins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).
Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-145
|+120
|8
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+140
|-165
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Guardians' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cleveland has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 54 chances this season.
- The Guardians are 4-3-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-15
|13-15
|13-8
|12-22
|16-18
|9-12
