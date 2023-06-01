When the Minnesota Twins (29-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-30) face off in the series opener at Target Field on Thursday, June 1, Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. Minnesota is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-1, 2.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Guardians and Twins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+110), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 15-9 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.