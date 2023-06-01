The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.348/.465 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .263/.345/.346 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0 vs. Padres May. 10 6.1 2 1 1 8 4 at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Bibee's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .221/.324/.448 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashed .211/.303/.378 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.