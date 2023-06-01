Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Twins on June 1, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others in this contest.
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.348/.465 on the season.
- Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .263/.345/.346 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .221/.324/.448 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).
- He's slashed .211/.303/.378 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
