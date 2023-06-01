The Minnesota Twins (29-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-30) clash on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Target Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (1-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-1, 2.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In six games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Bibee is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Bibee will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.11 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in 11 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.