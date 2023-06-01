Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .224 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (13.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8%.
- He has scored in eight of 52 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (24.0%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (48.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.