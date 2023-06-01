The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected six RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (43.8%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings