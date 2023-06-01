The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected six RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21 games this year (43.8%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.193 AVG .190
.238 OBP .250
.281 SLG .328
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
7 RBI 12
11/4 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
