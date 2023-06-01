After going 3-for-6 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Orioles.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (30.9%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 50.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
Home Away
27 GP 28
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (39.3%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
