Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 3-for-6 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Orioles.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (30.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (39.3%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
