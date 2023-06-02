Cam Gallagher -- batting .194 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Orioles.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .131 with two doubles and two walks.
  • This year, Gallagher has recorded at least one hit in six of 21 games (28.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.
  • In four games this year (19.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.059 AVG .063
.111 OBP .167
.059 SLG .125
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 11
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Ober (3-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
