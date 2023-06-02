On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (12.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 16 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings