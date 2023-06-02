Friday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (30-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) clashing at Target Field (on June 2) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 victory for the Twins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (1-1) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Guardians have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those matchups).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (206 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule