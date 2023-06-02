The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will send Bailey Ober and Aaron Civale, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups). Cleveland and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three straight games, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.3.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 7-7, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 55 games with a total.

The Guardians have posted a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 13-16 13-8 12-23 16-19 9-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.