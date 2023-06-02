Byron Buxton will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (30-27) on Friday, June 2, when they match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at Target Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to upset. The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 23, or 67.6%, of those games.

The Twins have a 16-9 record (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Twins have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

