The Minnesota Twins (30-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-31) do battle on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (1-1) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (1-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Over his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .229 against him. He has a 2.84 ERA and averages 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Civale is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Civale heads into the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .207.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Bailey Ober vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.348) and 33 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 3-for-23 with a double in seven innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.