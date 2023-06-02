On Friday, Josh Bell (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .225 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bell is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Bell has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Bell has driven home a run in 23 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in nine of 53 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.215 AVG .222
.311 OBP .359
.308 SLG .413
4 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 13/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 26
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Ober makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
