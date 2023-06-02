On Friday, Josh Bell (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .225 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Bell is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Bell has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has driven home a run in 23 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored in nine of 53 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings