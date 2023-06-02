Josh Naylor and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up six RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .251 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
  • Naylor has recorded a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in 21 games this year (43.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 11 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.193 AVG .190
.238 OBP .250
.281 SLG .328
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
7 RBI 12
11/4 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
