Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Josh Naylor and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up six RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Orioles.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .251 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven in a run in 21 games this year (43.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 11 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.