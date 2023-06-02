Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .196 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.48).
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
