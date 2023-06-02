On Friday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is batting .196 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Zunino has picked up a hit in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zunino has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 18
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.48).
  • The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
