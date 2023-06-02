Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After hitting .256 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.342) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this season (66.1%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (30.4%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this season (11 of 56), with more than one RBI three times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (65.5%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (37.9%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (48.3%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
