After hitting .256 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.342) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this season (66.1%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (30.4%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this season (11 of 56), with more than one RBI three times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 29 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (37.9%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (48.3%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings