Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .221 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 29 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 35th in WHIP (1.193), and 17th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
