The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .221 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 29 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 26 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

