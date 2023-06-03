On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .208 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with at least two hits three times (9.1%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 17 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings