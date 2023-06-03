On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .208 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Arias has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with at least two hits three times (9.1%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 17
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.42 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.