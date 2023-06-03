The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+110).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-130) Panthers (+110) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 63.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (38-22).

Vegas has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 30 games this season, and won 17 (56.7%).

Florida is 14-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Panthers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

The Golden Knights and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

