Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (31-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on June 3.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Logan Allen (2-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Guardians have gone 6-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (eight of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (206 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians have the 10th-best ERA (3.89) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule