The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field.

The Guardians are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-140). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Guardians are 6-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (eight of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-7 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 56 chances.

The Guardians are 6-3-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 13-17 13-8 12-24 16-20 9-12

