The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Target Field.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .346 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (2-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Allen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier

