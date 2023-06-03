Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (31-27) on Saturday, June 3 against the Cleveland Guardians (25-32), who will counter with Logan Allen. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+110). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 35 games, or 68.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 17-9 (65.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190) José Ramírez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+280)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

