Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (16.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (42.9%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (44.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings