The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Lee Hodges is in 12th place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Lee Hodges at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lee Hodges Insights

Hodges has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Hodges has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Hodges has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Hodges will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 32 -5 271 0 20 0 2 $1.9M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Hodges last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 12th.

Muirfield Village GC will play at 7,571 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

Courses that Hodges has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, 274 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard Muirfield Village GC this week.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Hodges shot better than 47% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Hodges shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hodges carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Hodges' six birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

At that most recent competition, Hodges' performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Hodges finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hodges finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +13000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.