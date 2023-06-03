The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Matt Kuchar is in 53rd place at +2.

Looking to wager on Matt Kuchar at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Kuchar has finished under par 10 times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Kuchar has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -7 266 0 13 1 3 $2.3M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

The past 11 times Kuchar has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also been among the top five three times and his average finish has been 21st.

Kuchar made the cut in nine of his past 11 entries in this event.

Kuchar last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 53rd.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

The average course Kuchar has played in the past year has been 285 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar finished in the 11th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Kuchar was better than 94% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.96.

Kuchar did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Kuchar recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.8).

Kuchar's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last outing, Kuchar's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Kuchar finished the PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

