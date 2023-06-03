Myles Straw -- batting .257 with two doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .233 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), with at least two hits eight times (14.5%).

In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In eight games this year (14.5%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 30 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (63.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings