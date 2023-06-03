The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Seonghyeon Kim is in 53rd place at +2.

Looking to bet on Seonghyeon Kim at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Kim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -5 271 0 16 1 1 $1.3M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Kim finished 53rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 270 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,300 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 39th percentile of competitors.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the fourth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

Kim was better than 86% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Kim's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average of 5.7.

At that last competition, Kim's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.2).

Kim ended the Charles Schwab Challenge outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Kim Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

