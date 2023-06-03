Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.345) and OPS (.686) this season.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (29.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (50.9%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (36.7%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (46.7%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.42 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.