Taylor Pendrith is in 53rd place, with a score of +2, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to bet on Taylor Pendrith at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Pendrith has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Pendrith has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Pendrith's average finish has been 37th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -4 273 0 19 1 3 $2.1M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Pendrith finished 53rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,571 yards, Muirfield Village GC is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

Courses that Pendrith has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,337 yards, 234 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard Muirfield Village GC this week.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Pendrith was better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Pendrith fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Pendrith carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Pendrith recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last tournament, Pendrith's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Pendrith finished the PGA Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

