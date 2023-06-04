Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while batting .219.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 10 games this year (19.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 12th.
