Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .127 with two doubles and two walks.
- In six of 22 games this season (27.3%), Gallagher has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
- In four games this season (18.2%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
