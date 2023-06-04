The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .127 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In six of 22 games this season (27.3%), Gallagher has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
  • In four games this season (18.2%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.059 AVG .063
.111 OBP .167
.059 SLG .125
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 12
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Ryan (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
