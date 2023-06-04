Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .220.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (11.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.