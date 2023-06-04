Triston McKenzie takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Target Field against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Guardians have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Guardians' ATS record is 6-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (44%) in those games.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 57 chances.

The Guardians have posted a record of 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 14-17 13-8 13-24 17-20 9-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.