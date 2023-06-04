Byron Buxton will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (31-28) on Sunday, June 4, when they battle Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (26-32) at Target Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. Minnesota is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Guardians' game against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 7-4 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Guardians have come away with 11 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.