Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.0% of his games this season (21 of 50), with more than one RBI nine times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (22.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (19.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.