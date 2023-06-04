The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.0% of his games this season (21 of 50), with more than one RBI nine times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (22.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (19.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings