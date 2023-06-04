Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .239 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (34 of 56), with multiple hits nine times (16.1%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 56 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (64.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (38.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.