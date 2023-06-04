The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (216)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 10-12-1 ATS record Denver puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better tally than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

